Monday Headlines: Citrus Bowl Edition

If you haven’t made New Year's plans yet, a trip down to Orlando might just make for a fun way to kick off 2022.
The No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats were selected to play in the Citrus Bowl against the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes on New Year's Day. It is the sixth consecutive season that Kentucky has made a bowl appearance under head coach Mark Stoops.
It’s also the program’s second Citrus Bowl appearance in the last four years. Kentucky’s 27-24 victory over Penn State in the 2019 Citrus Bowl was one of the best victories in school history.
: No. 22 @UKFootball will face No. 15 @HawkeyeFootball on New Year's Day in the 2022 @Vrbo Citrus Bowl. #CitrusBowl— Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) December 5, 2021
️: https://t.co/LfeLWQORQD
IMPORTANT: @HawkeyeFootball (away) will be on the west sidelines, and @UKFootball (home) will be on the east.— Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) December 5, 2021
️: https://t.co/LfeLWQORQD
