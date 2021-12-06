Matas Buzelis is hearing from Kentucky’s coaching staff often

The Kentucky Wildcats staff has shifted their attention when it comes to recruiting the class of 2023.

After already securing a commitment from Reed Sheppard while continuing to trend for DJ Wagner, the staff is starting to focus in on landing an elite wing to pair alongside the two guards.

One of those players is 5-star forward Matas Buzelis. He spoke with Andrew Slater earlier this week, mentioned that the Kentucky one of the schools he is hearing the most from.

6’10”⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ playmaker Matas Buzelis’23 @BuzelisMatas of @BrewsterHoops said he’s hearing most from Kentucky & Duke. He will visit Kentucky on December 21-22. He previously visited Florida St & Wake Forest. Matas finished with 17 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals & 3 assists. #ZGPC pic.twitter.com/7wyv5UJfGr — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) December 4, 2021

Buzelis currently plays for Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, and his recruitment seems to be turning into a two horse race between the Cats and Duke. He also holds offers from Florida State, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan State, North Carolina, UCLA, Syracuse, and a few others.

Here is a quick scouting report from Jerry Meyer of 247 Sports:

“At 6-10 has exceptional length for a highly developed skill set.Has a very thin build but can absorb contact. Is a smooth athlete with wiggle and capable of scoring around defenders. When not euro stepping to finish, prefers to finish off two feet. Shoots the ball well from outside but does have a low release at this point. Midrange scoring is an area for development where there is great potential. Handles the ball extremely well. Has a high dribble, but it is on a string. Sees the floor and has feel for passing. Needs to gain strength as a rebounder but has a nose for the ball and has extremely sure hands. Lateral quickness can improve but has a feel for using his length as a defensive weapon. His competitive nature bodes well for his future development.”

Buzelis has an official visit scheduled to watch Kentucky take on Louisville later this month. As the steam picks up in this recruitment, a great visit to kick things off can only help Kentucky’s case down the stretch as they try to beat out the Blue Devils.

