Will Levis speaks about NFL decision

It didn't take long for Will Levis to win over the hearts of the Big Blue Nation.

A week into fall camp he was named the starting quarterback for this year's team, as he also became a social media celebrity with his banana eating video.

All of that aside, Levis put together one of the best seasons we have seen from the position under Stoops. His productive season now has everyone asking the question, will he return to Lexington next season?

Originally from Connecticut, Levis took some time to speak with Don Amore of the Hartford Courant recently and gave a quick response regarding his future with the ‘Cats.

“I think my progression this whole year has proved I have that ability to play at the next level, and I’m excited to go through the process of figuring out what I want to do,” said Levis.

It is no secret that Levis posses the arm talent to excel at the next level, and showed consistently this season his ability to use his legs in design runs or to keep plays alive. Both traits are something NFL scouts are looking for.

The Louisville game is arguably the best game he put together all season, but when asked Will pointed to the LSU game as his most complete performance this season.

“Probably the most complete game as a quarterback was against LSU,” says Levis. “It was the first time we had beaten them in a really long time, and I was able to really be dialed in with my footwork, accuracy and decision-making, and I was able to do things with my feet.”

Against the Tigers, Levis accounted for five touchdowns (three passing and two rushing) on 14/17 passing for 145 yards, while adding 75 yards on the ground.

Levis is currently getting his master’s in finance, and has two years of eligibility remaining if he does decide to return to Lexington.

