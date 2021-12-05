Rutgers transfer Brendan Bordner announces scholarship offer from UK

The Kentucky Wildcats have a new name to watch for in the transfer portal.

On Sunday, Rutgers Scarlet Knights transfer Brendan Bordner announced a scholarship offer from Kentucky.

Thankful to receive an offer from Kentucky! pic.twitter.com/Xq4ejRuZqY — Brendan Bordner (@Bordner42) December 5, 2021

Weighing in at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Bordner is a three-time Big Ten All-Academic selection who played in all 12 games with five starts on the offensive line this season, including both tackle spots.

However, the fifth-year senior lost his starting spot down the stretch. He has one more year of eligibility remaining via the COVID-19 season the NCAA gave everyone in 2020.

Since announcing his intent to leave Rutgers, Bordner has announced scholarship offers from Western Michigan, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Buffalo, Bowling Green, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Central Michigan and Ohio among others.

Bordner is actually a former defensive lineman who picked Rutgers over Kentucky in the Class of 2016. He didn’t move to offensive line until the 2020 season, so he’s still got a lot of development to do. Perhaps Kentucky thinks he could eventually become a starting-caliber SEC lineman.

And heck, it never hurts to have a backup who can play both sides of the ball.

Kentucky is already losing right tackle Darian Kinnard and could lose left tackle Dare Rosenthal as well, so depth could be needed at both tackle spots.

Check out some highlights of Bordner below.

