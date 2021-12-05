Kentucky vs. Southern preview, viewing info and prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats will be back in action on Tuesday night as they welcome the Southern University Jaguars to Rupp Arena for the Inaugural game in the Unity Series, which you can read more about here.

Kentucky is currently on a six-game winning streak and are coming up on matchups against several Power 5 foes in the coming weeks.

Being led by Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington, John Calipari will use this game to help fine-tune several key areas on both sides of the court as they get prepared to start conference play.

One thing to watch as the game unfolds on Tuesday night though is the rotations. By all accounts, it seems that this will be the first time we have seen this roster fully healthy, especially coming off the different illnesses that have been circulating throughout the team.

Who will Cal turn to if Oscar gets into foul trouble? Where does Davion Mintz really plug into the rotation if he’s able to play? Who gets left out? Will Keion Brooks continue to show he can be a go-to weapon offensively?

All of these are good questions to pay attention to especially early in the game tomorrow, as Coach Cal starts to shorten his bench ever so slightly.

When it comes to play, overall this team has taken strides on both sides of the court. Offensively, they have proven they can score consistently even when shots are not falling from the outside. Defensively they have taken steps in the right direction and have shown the potential to have an elite defense come March.

For this game the Cats will welcome Sean Woods back into Rupp Arena as his Jaguars look to pick up their fourth win of the season.

Southern will be led by Tyrone Lyons. The redshirt junior currently leads the team in scoring at 14.3 points per game on 51 percent shooting from the field and 58% from three on 19 attempts. He also adds 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assist, and 1.6 steals per game.

The Jags will also look to Brion Whitley to continue to give them solid production off the bench. Currently, he’s averaging 13.5 points on 48 percent shooting from the field, and 40 percent from three on 52 attempts this season. Whitley can score it, but with pressure this season, he has struggled with turnovers as he’s got 18 through eight games for the Jaguars.

This game will be another game that Kentucky should be able to get out in front early, especially if they apply pressure from the tip. Guard the three well, and the pace and efficiency of the UK offense should be enough to bring home their seventh straight win ahead of a big road game at Notre Dame.

Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY

Time & Date: & 7:00 pm ET on Dec. 7th

TV: SEC Network

Online Stream: SEC Network or WatchESPN. You can also use a free trial of FuboTV.

Replay: WatchESPN or SEC Network (check your local listings).

Listen: UK Sports Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

Rosters: UK I SU

Odds: ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Cats a 98.4% chance of victory. KenPom gives the home team a 99% chance of winning. Check back later for official odds from DraftKings.

Prediction: KenPom projects an 86-59 victory for Kentucky. Hit us with your predictions in the comments section!

