Taj Harris decommits from UK; other WR options “coming down the pike”

The Kentucky Wildcats have been searching for veteran wide receivers to fill out the 2022 roster.

Unfortunately, they just lost a commitment from one that was in the fold, as Syracuse Orange transfer Taj Harris has decommitted from Kentucky. He announced the news Sunday morning on Twitter.

KSR’s Matt Jones reports that there’s a possible eligibility issue, though he adds there are other receiver options that could come to fruition soon.

Kentucky ended up having to part ways with Taj Harris for eligibility reasons



Hearing there are other important WR options coming down the pike — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 5, 2021

Harris was finishing up this semester at Syracuse and was set to enroll at Kentucky in January with two years of eligibility remaining. He chose Kentucky over offers from Ole Miss, Utah, Louisville, Auburn, Mississippi State, and a few others.

Originally from New Jersey, Harris played in 37 games with the Cuse, finishing with 2,027 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also named to the All-ACC third team in 2020.

As for the other receiver options Jones mentioned, two names that have gotten a lot of buzz recently are Louisville’s Jordan Watkins and Virginia Tech’s Tayvion Robinson.

Best of luck to Harris wherever he ends up!

