Where UK stands in final regular season college football rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats finish with their second 9-3 record in four seasons and are headed to a good bowl game.

They also will finish ranked in the final regular season College Football Playoff rankings for the second time under Mark Stoops (2018). The Wildcats clocked in at No. 22.

Kentucky’s bowl opponent will be the Iowa Hawkeyes, who checked in at No. 15 in the CFP rankings. Read more about the bowl matchup here.

As for the other polls, Kentucky barely cracked the final AP Top 25 Poll at No. 25 overall. The Coaches Top 25 Poll has Kentucky checking in at No. 20.

Depending on how Kentucky fares in their bowl game, they could finish in the final rankings for just the second time under Stoops. The Cats were ranked in every final poll in the 2018 season following a Citrus Bowl victory against Penn State.

With Iowa being dismantled by Michigan last night, a Kentucky vs Iowa matchup in Orlando seems likely, as the rumor is that the Citrus Bowl would like the ‘Cats vs the Hawkeyes. Stoops vs Alma Mater.

Kentucky will find out what Bowl they will be heading to today, and the Citrus or the Outback seem as the most likely options, most likely against Iowa or Wisconsin.

The Wildcats will look to win their fourth straight bowl game, and second Citrus Bowl. Mark Stoops has led Kentucky to six straight bowls and is 3-2 in post-season play Kentucky.

Where do you think the Cats should be ranked? Sound off in the comments section!