Sunday Headlines: Bowl Selection Sunday

Happy selection Sunday!

Later this afternoon, the Kentucky Wildcats will learn where they will go bowling as they get set for a program sixth straight bowl game.

Kentucky is expected to land in Florida and likely against a Big Ten foe.

The two most likely destinations are the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, where UK beat Penn State 27-24 on New Year’s Day of 2019 or the Outback Bowl in Tampa, where Kentucky last played in 1999, where they lost to Penn State in Tim Couch’s final college game.

Of the two bowls, the Citrus is seen as the more prestigious. The bowl is set to pick an SEC rep between a list of Kentucky, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Kentucky holds the best record of the three teams at 9-3 while the Razorbacks and Aggies sit at 8-4. However, Arkansas, who played one of the toughest schedules in the nation, finished the regular season one spot ahead of No. 23 UK at No. 22 in the final College Football playoff rankings.

So, Orlando or Tampa? Citrus or Outback? Will find out later.

Tweets of the day

UK commits the Wade Twins have their team come out to the state Championship in Tennessee led by UK flags



I like these guys https://t.co/6xrhdYAUsN — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 5, 2021

It’s safe to say the Wade twins won’t be decommitting.

“The rat poison you put out there this week was yummy.”



Nick Saban loves being an underdog pic.twitter.com/uK2iVkEmHg — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 5, 2021

The goat.

Headlines

Illinois Upends No. 7 Kentucky in NCAA Second Round | UK Athletics: There will be a new NCAA Volleyball champion as the defending champion Cats were knocked out in the Round of 32 Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.

KHSAA Class 5A football final: Veltkamp leads South Warren over Frederick Douglass | Louisville Courier-Journal: UK commits Dane Key and Ty Bryant and Lexington’s own Frederick Douglass fell just short of a Class 5A state title as they fell to South Warren (Bowling Green) at Kroger Field Saturday.

Alabama bedevils Georgia yet again to win SEC championship | Yahoo Sports: The SEC still runs through Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Oklahoma State’s playoff hopes end inches short of the goal line vs. Baylor | USA Today: The No. 5 Cowboys saw their playoff hopes end in brutal fashion.

Family of Tate Myre joins Michigan football on field for Big Ten Championship coin toss | WXYZ: A powerful pregame moment before Michigan’s Big Ten title game victory.

Cincinnati Bearcats win second straight AAC title, now look to CFP selection tomorrow | Cincinnati Enquirer: The Bearcats are most likely going to become the first group of five team to make the CFP.

Roadrunners beat Zappe, Hilltoppers, 49-41, for C-USA title | News4SA: The WKU Hilltoppers fell just short in the C-USA title game.

ESPN ‘College GameDay’ Crowd Chants ‘SEC’ during USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley Interview| Sooners Wire: An awesome troll job.

NFL Week 13 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more | ESPN: Week 13 of the NFL is here!

Memphis drops 3rd straight. Here are 5 takeaways from the loss at Ole Miss | Commercial Appeal: All that talent at Memphis to lose games to Ole Miss and Georgia.