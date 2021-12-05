Which bowl will Kentucky play in?

The Kentucky Wildcats won’t play football again for a month the next month, but by next Sunday, they’ll learn where they will finish their 2021 season.

After their second 9-3 season of the Mark Stoops era, the Wildcats will play in a program-long sixth straight bowl game and will learn where they will be going bowling on Sunday in the late afternoon.

At 9-3, Kentucky posted the fourth-best record in the SEC only behind Georgia (12-0), Alabama (11-1) and Ole Miss (10-2).

Georgia, regardless of whether they beat Alabama in next Saturday’s SEC Championship game, is likely College Football Playoff-bound, Bama would join Georgia in the playoff with a win but would likely still get a New Year’s Six bowl with a loss and Ole Miss is a lock for a New Year’s Six bowl.

Thus, Kentucky seems like the favorites to land back in the Citrus Bowl, where they played after their 9-3 2018 regular season and defeated Penn State on New Year’s Day of 2019.

However, if the Citrus Bowl opts for a different SEC program that hasn’t played in the game in the last few years, such as Texas A&M or Arkansas who both went 8-4, Kentucky could find themselves closer to the Gulf of Mexico for the Outback bowl where they last played in 1999 against Penn State in Tim Couch’s final game as a Wildcat.

Where will the Cats go bowling? Make your prediction in the poll below:

Poll What bowl will Kentucky play in? This poll is closed 0% Citrus Bowl (0 votes)

0% Outback Bowl (0 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.