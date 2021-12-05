 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Which bowl will Kentucky play in?

Tampa? Orlando? Where will the Cats go bowling?

By Aaron Gershon
NCAA Football: Kentucky at Louisville Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats won’t play football again for a month the next month, but by next Sunday, they’ll learn where they will finish their 2021 season.

After their second 9-3 season of the Mark Stoops era, the Wildcats will play in a program-long sixth straight bowl game and will learn where they will be going bowling on Sunday in the late afternoon.

At 9-3, Kentucky posted the fourth-best record in the SEC only behind Georgia (12-0), Alabama (11-1) and Ole Miss (10-2).

Georgia, regardless of whether they beat Alabama in next Saturday’s SEC Championship game, is likely College Football Playoff-bound, Bama would join Georgia in the playoff with a win but would likely still get a New Year’s Six bowl with a loss and Ole Miss is a lock for a New Year’s Six bowl.

Thus, Kentucky seems like the favorites to land back in the Citrus Bowl, where they played after their 9-3 2018 regular season and defeated Penn State on New Year’s Day of 2019.

However, if the Citrus Bowl opts for a different SEC program that hasn’t played in the game in the last few years, such as Texas A&M or Arkansas who both went 8-4, Kentucky could find themselves closer to the Gulf of Mexico for the Outback bowl where they last played in 1999 against Penn State in Tim Couch’s final game as a Wildcat.

Where will the Cats go bowling? Make your prediction in the poll below:

Poll

What bowl will Kentucky play in?

This poll is closed

  • 0%
    Citrus Bowl
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Outback Bowl
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Other
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...