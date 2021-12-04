Saturday Headlines: Championship Saturday Edition

Good morning, Big Blue Nation! It’s Championship Saturday for college football and there’s plenty of drama as the Playoff Picture has yet to be finalized. The SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, and the AAC all have to crown champions.

The crazy thing is that- along with the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12- the outcome of the AAC championship game will have a major impact on the College Football Playoff picture.

Georgia is the only team that should feel safe no matter what happens in their game against Alabama. They’re still in even if they lose. The rest of the teams aren’t so lucky. Michigan and Oklahoma State already have a loss, so another one and they’re likely out. The Bearcats are undefeated but a loss to Houston today would spell disaster for them.

I hope you have a stocked fridge and pantry with readily available beer and snacks as well as a pizza app handy and ready to go. I have a feeling it’s going to be a wild day.

Tweets of the Day

This is an embarrassing day for the University of Louisville. I 100% believe Vince Tyra’s job should be In question now. This school told you today they are NOT serious about the fans or the football program. Fans will show them next season how big a mistake they have made. — Steven Rummage (@StevenRummage) December 3, 2021

Louisville fans were NOT happy that Scott Satterfield is here to stay another year as coach. The night only got crazier from there.

The Cats open up the NCAA tournament with a sweep. The defending champs are ready to protect the title.

Headlines

Skinner and Stumler lead the way for the Cats | UK Athletics- They’re back in action today and will face the Illini in the second round. They face off at 5:00 PM on ESPN+.

Kentucky’s “4 spot” focused on playing in space | Cats Pause- Keion Brooks has become the master of the mid-range jumper while Bryce Hopkins has been consistent from the three-point line early on.

Treyvon Longmire decommits from UK | WYMT- This was a bit of a surprise as Kentucky has been working on getting more and more skill players into the fold and have been successful in doing so. Maybe there’s someone else that Kentucky is on the cusp of landing. Or maybe Longmire just wants something different. Cincy in rumored to be heavily in the mix for his services.

Scott Satterfield retained as head coach at UofL | Card Chronicle- I, for one, applaud this decision and fully support Scott Satterfield as the head coach at the University of Louisville. Read the article, stay for the comments section. But, as I alluded to earlier, the night only got weirder from there...

Vince Tyra a candidate for the FSU AD job | SI.com- When the CJ’s Tim Sullivan asked Tyra about this report, his response was “I don’t talk about other jobs”. I’m actually starting to feel kind of sorry for UofL fans. OK, that’s a lie and I shouldn’t have typed it.

Bold predictions for the SEC title game | SDS- I think Georgia wins but I’m starting to maybe sway Alabama. Nick Saban is just so damn good in these games. But they looked super regular against a Bo Nix-less Auburn team so who knows.

Top QB prospect transferring from Ohio State | CBS- Quinn Ewers is one of the highest rated quarterback prospects that we have ever seen. He left high school early to go take advantage of Ohio State’s NIL opportunities. He stayed a season as a 17/18 year old and is now in the transfer portal without ever taking a snap. What a wild world college football has become.

Mario Cristobal, Oregon blasted for embarrassing performance | 247- I was all excited to watch some entertaining football on a Friday night but I was let down as the Utah Utes blasted the Oregon Ducks. Not sure if Miami fans are still clamoring for Cristobal like they were. He’s still better than Manny Diaz.

Playoffs to be set today | USA Today- Enjoy the games today. It’s bittersweet as now college football is winding down. The good news, unlike last season, is that college basketball is going to be a fun ride.