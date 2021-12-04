What was Kentucky’s best regular-season win?

Another season is in the books for the Kentucky Wildcats football program, and for the second time in four seasons, they have reached nine regular season wins. It’s the second time that Mark Stoops has reached nine wins as a head coach at Kentucky.

Some of these wins were big, either at the moment, or in hindsight, and made for a spectacular football season.

So what was the best win?

Kentucky beat the Florida Gators at home for the first time in over 30 years. At the time, that Gators team was ranked 10th in the nation and was two weeks removed from just missing pulling off the upset over Alabama, falling by two points.

Kentucky also beat the LSU Tigers for the first time since 2007. LSU made their first trip to Lexington since that October day in ‘07, two years removed from a national championship, only to get run out of the building by a white-hot Kentucky team. Kentucky led 35-7 at one point.

To cap the regular season, Kentucky stomped a mud-hole in Louisville for the third straight season, the second time in the past three games being in Louisville, with Will Levis leading the charge with four, count ‘em, four rushing touchdowns, tying the UK record for rushing touchdowns in a game by a quarterback.

Or, was it another game? Perhaps Missouri at home, which was the first SEC game at full-capacity in two seasons. Or maybe it was a crucial road win at South Carolina to set up the showdown with Florida the next week.

What do you think?

