Tubby Smith tells Kentucky football to “kick Hawkeyes’ ass”

Today was a special day for Tubby Smith and his family. His name and jersey will now be hanging in the Rupp Arena rafters forever.

Although his High Point Panthers lost this afternoon to the Kentucky Wildcats, 92-48, Coach Smith gave one quote that Mark Stoops and his team will love to hear from the former UK basketball coach.

During his postgame press conference, Smith gave a short sentence that packs a punch. He made sure everyone knew what he wanted to happen in the VRBO Citrus Bowl tomorrow afternoon.

“Go Wildcats. Kick those Hawkeyes’ ass in the bowl game.”

The Wildcats and the Hawkeyes will kick off at 1 pm ET on Saturday, with Kentucky currently holding steady as a slight 3-point favorite.

Although Tubby is back coaching his alma mater in High Point, it’s obvious you can never take that Big Blue Nation spirit away from him.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. Go Cats!