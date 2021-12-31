WATCH Tubby Smith tribute video and jersey retirement ceremony

What a special day it was at Rupp Arena.

Despite today’s game being a noon tipoff on New Year’s Eve, Rupp was still packed out as fans flooded into the arena to celebrate former coach Tubby Smith, who had his jersey retired into the rafters, further ensuring he’ll live on forever in Kentucky men’s basketball lore.

Among the many accomplishments Smith had as head coach of the Wildcats from 1997-2007 was winning 76% of his games (263-83 overall), earned four Elite Eight berths, and won the 1997-98 national title.

Below, you can watch the tribute video Kentucky revealed prior to the ceremony, then watch as Smith’s jersey is raised into the rafters!

