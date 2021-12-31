Kentucky vs. High Point game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the High point Panthers at 12:00 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it online at WatchESPN.

Today’s game will be a pretty special moment for Kentucky fans all around. Not only are the Cats playing their best basketball this season, but they’re welcoming back beloved former head coach Tubby Smith to Rupp Arena, as he’ll have his own jersey raised into the rafters today. That ceremony begins at 11:40 am ET. You can watch it below.

Smith is one of the best coaches this program has had, winning a championship in his first season and coaching some of the most loved Kentucky basketball teams we’ve seen.

I’m sure it’s set up to be a great moment at Rupp. As for the game, I don’t expect it to be too much of a challenge for the Cats, as they’ve been on an absolute roll in their last three games.

