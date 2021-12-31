Who wins the Citrus Bowl?

The Kentucky Wildcats are heading back to their second Citrus Bowl in four seasons, this time facing Coach Mark Stoops’ alma mater in the Iowa Hawkeyes.

In their first season with Liam Coen at offensive coordinator, the Wildcats showed a revamped offense, with newcomers Will Levis and Wan’Dale Robinson leading the way for a high-powered passing attack. On the ground, Chris Rodriguez Jr. leads the way with a bully-ball style of rushing.

The true test will come in the form of the Iowa defense. They allow just 213 passing yards a game and force over two turnovers per game. If Kentucky can avoid turnovers, they have a good shot.

The Hawkeye offense is another story, similar to the UK offense of the previous few seasons. Quarterback Spencer Petras has thrown for just under 1,700 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. Their leading rusher, Tyler Goodson, has opted out of the bowl game.

So what happens on Jan. 1? Does Kentucky get their second Citrus Bowl win and build upon the momentum of bringing in their highest ranked recruiting class ever? Or do the Hawkeyes make a statement and show why they were ranked No. 2 in the country at one point in the season?