Devin Booker makes NBA history; Lakers set to trade Rajon Rondo to Cavaliers

The Phoenix Suns and Kentucky Wildcats share few things, but one of them is adoration and respect for superstar guard Devin Booker. While Booker’s light didn’t shine too brightly at Kentucky, he was still a lottery pick, being selected 13th by the Suns in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Since entering the league, Booker has been an absolute bucket, scoring at will. He’s averaged over 22 points per game in 6 of his 7 seasons in the NBA. He was a score-first guard when he landed in Phoenix, and Booker is now more of a do-it-all playmaker.

Nonetheless, in the process of dropping 38 points against the Thunder in an 18-point victory for the Suns, Booker has become the seventh-youngest player to 10,000. Per 247 Sports, he’s behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While he’s a scorer, Booker is also among the best shooters in the league, setting himself further apart. His 800+ threes coupled with 10,000 points puts him in a group with Durant and James, the only three players to have managed the feat prior to 26.

Having turned 25 a few months ago, Booker will be looking to redeem his struggles late last season and make it to the NBA Finals yet again. The two-time All-Star guard has accomplished many things in the NBA, and adding a ring to his collection will certainly be atop his list of future accomplishments.

With that in mind, Booker has transcended his game and is right up there with Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns as a few of the players to make a trip to Lexington part of their career path.

Another Wildcat is making news in the NBA, as Rajon Rondo is about to be traded.

Rondo’s stint in Los Angeles didn’t quite as smoothly as when he was helping them win an NBA Championship. As for the Cleveland Cavaliers, they just lost veteran guard Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL. Sitting in 4th place in the Eastern Conference, the Cavs have drastically exceeded expectations.

They’re the best team in the NBA at covering the spread, so gamblers have at least been accurate on the Cavs’ dominance. Rubio was a large part of what they did offensively, especially having two massive frontcourt players in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. It’s a perfect storm for Rondo to thrive.

That said, they’re “nearing” a deal per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This trade should be done within the next several days. Rondo is averaging 3.1 points per game in 16.1 minutes per game this season.