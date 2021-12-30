Jacquez Jones shown in walking boot; has been wearing one outside of practice

The Citrus Bowl festivities are well underway in Orlando, as the Kentucky Wildcats headed to a theme park to have some fun this afternoon.

While there, a photo was shared that showed senior linebacker Jacquez Jones in a walking boot.

It was then reported by Nick Roush of KSR that Jones has been in the boot outside of practice, and his status should be addressed when Stoops speaks Friday morning.

.@UKFootball shared this photo of Jacquez Jones. UK's leading tackler has been in a walking boot away from the field this week. We should learn more about his status when Stoops speaks tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/cok1nPjYoe — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) December 30, 2021

After transferring to Kentucky from Ole Miss last season, Jones has become one of the staples of the defensive unit. He’s appeared in all 12 games for the Cats this season, in which he totaled 82 tackles. He also forced and recovered a fumble while adding an interception.

Even with his impressive stats, one play will last forever in the minds of Kentucky football fans, as Jones tipped the pass to seal the victory against Florida this season.

Jones still has a year of eligibility remaining, and some reports have indicated a return to Lexington could be in the fold. If he does in fact return for a final season, the ceiling for this Kentucky team will move up a notch.

Although there is not a current answer to availability this weekend, if he is not able to go the depth at the linebacker spot could be a factor in the outcome of the game. Especially with Iowa boasting a solid offensive line.

Stay tuned to A Sea of Blue as we will have more updates as game day approaches.