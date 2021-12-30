Thursday Headlines: Cats by 27 edition

Happy victory Thursday!

The Kentucky Wildcats defeated the Missouri Tigers 83-57 at Rupp Arena Wednesday evening to pick up a win in their SEC opener and extend their winning streak to three games.

Keion Brooks led the Cats in scoring with 17 points, while Oscar Tshiebwe recorded yet another double-double as he scored 13 points and yanked down 20 rebounds.

Missouri was led by Jarron Coleman and Amari Davis, who each scored 10 points off the Tigers bench.

The win saw Kentucky out-rebound the Tigers 47-33, shoot 43% to the field while holding Missouri to a 33% clip and pick up eight steals.

Now 10-2 on the year, the No. 18 Cats will get set to welcome back 1998 NCAA champion head coach Tubby Smith and his High Point squad, who is fresh off giving Michigan State a scare to Rupp Arena Friday.

After Friday’s matchup with High Point, the remainder of Kentucky’s schedule will feature power-five opponents unless there are any COVID-19 related changes.

Tweets of the day

Welp, there’s your bulletin board material.

If he doesn’t do this in 5 games or less UK fans will be mad. https://t.co/WiiIZa3VZX — Dr.ErinCalipari (@TheErinCalipari) December 29, 2021

Is she wrong though?

Headlines

A look at Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops’ Iowa Hawkeye career - KCRG: A cool look into Mark Stoops’ playing career.

Olivier Sarr on NBA debut: “I never thought I’d be here this quick” - KSR: Olivier Sarr can officially say he is an NBA player!

Kentucky Deputy AD Marc Hill grew up in Iowa, but he’s a UK blue blood these days - Hawk Eye: A cool feature on Kentucky deputy athletics director Marc Hill.

Julius Randle’s true injury status after horrible game for Knicks vs. Pistons, per Tom Thibodeau - Clutch Points: The former Wildcat star appears to be playing through pain.

Georgia basketball falls to Gardner-Webb 77-60 in 2021 finale - Dawg Nation: Kentucky fans know how it feels to lose to Gardner-Webb.

Michigan football declines to say whether Dax Hill traveled for Orange Bowl - Detroit Free Press: One of Michigan’s top defenders could miss the Orange Bowl vs. Georgia.

Clemson defense takes the wind Cyclones in Cheez-It-Bowl win- Tiger Net: A different type of championship for Dabo and his Tigers this year.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says he won’t take long after season to decide future - ESPN: Could we be watching the last chapter of Aaron Rodgers’ hall of fame career?