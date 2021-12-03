 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

4-star recruit Treyveon Longmire decommits from Kentucky

New, 1 comment

The in-state star from Corbin has reopened his recruitment.

By Jason Marcum
@TreyveonLongmi1

Following a 9-3 regular season, the Kentucky Wildcats are looking to finish off what’s shaping up to be a great 2022 recruiting class.

Unfortunately, they’re losing one of their top recruits, as Treyveon Longmire has reopened his recruitment.

Longmire chose Kentucky in the spring over the likes of Louisville, West Virginia, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Michigan. He also held a scholarship offer from Oklahoma.

According to Derek Terry of CatsPause, Longmire could take an official visit to Cincinnati next week, so it appears the Bearcats will be a player for the Bluegrass standout.

Classified as a 4-star athlete, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Longmire is the second-best player in the state via 247 Sports. He’s also ranked 14th nationally among athlete recruits.

Longmire has played both ways for Corbin High School but projects to be a defensive back at the collegiate level. Hopefully, he will find success wherever he lands next.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

In This Stream

Kentucky football recruiting in the 2022 class: What to know

View all 78 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...