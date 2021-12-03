4-star recruit Treyveon Longmire decommits from Kentucky

Following a 9-3 regular season, the Kentucky Wildcats are looking to finish off what’s shaping up to be a great 2022 recruiting class.

Unfortunately, they’re losing one of their top recruits, as Treyveon Longmire has reopened his recruitment.

After talking to my family, I am going to re-open my recruitment and explore all my options. #GODSPLAN https://t.co/lSpyfChID8 — Treyveon Longmire (@TreyveonLongmi1) December 3, 2021

Longmire chose Kentucky in the spring over the likes of Louisville, West Virginia, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Michigan. He also held a scholarship offer from Oklahoma.

According to Derek Terry of CatsPause, Longmire could take an official visit to Cincinnati next week, so it appears the Bearcats will be a player for the Bluegrass standout.

Classified as a 4-star athlete, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Longmire is the second-best player in the state via 247 Sports. He’s also ranked 14th nationally among athlete recruits.

Longmire has played both ways for Corbin High School but projects to be a defensive back at the collegiate level. Hopefully, he will find success wherever he lands next.

