Kentucky contacts 5-star big man Yohan Traore

After missing out in the two best big men of the class of 2022, and looking like they may have top rely on on a transfer big man, Kentucky has reached out to 2022 5-star center Yohan Traore.

Traore is the No. 4 player in the nation, according to Rivals. Traore was ranked No. 64 in the summer, but shot up to the fourth spot back in late August.

An interesting little tidbit? He attends Dream City Christian out in Glendale (AZ) and is teammates with Kentucky Wildcats signee, and No. 1 overall player, Shaedon Sharpe.

According to Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio, Kentucky reached out to Traore, and he says that there is mutual interest on both sides right now, but Pilgrim says it is still early.

Traore is thought to be a Memphis lean, but with Penny Hardaway and the Tigers struggling, despite having two top-five prospects on their team, it seems like the Kentucky coaching staff is trying to pounce at the right time.

Can John Calipari pull a rabbit out late?

Here is Traore’s 247 Sports scouting report via Brandon Jenkins.

“Traore is a skilled, efficient, and productive big man with a good natural frame. His efficiency comes in how he generally plays within himself offensively and does what is asked of him on the floor. Traore displays a natural shooting touch not only inside but out to 15 feet and he always looks dunk everything he possibly can while operating inside or in the dunker spot. He also has great hands, is a solid rebounder, and runs the floor with purpose. Traore has the size, mobility, and skill as a big man that high major guards would love to play with.”

