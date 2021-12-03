Friday Headlines: Jon Sumrall Edition

Kentucky football program ended up losing one of their coaches to an opening down south but it wasn’t Mark Stoops leaving for LSU. Instead, co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall is headed to Troy. Sumrall will take over as the Trojans’ new head coach, a place he previously coached as an assistant from 2015-2018 under Neal Brown.

Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall is Troy’s new coach, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report @bmarcello — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 3, 2021

Sumrall had become a well-respected recruiter for Kentucky and as their inside linebackers coach for the last three seasons has helped develop one of the better front-sevens Kentucky has put on the field in several years. After being promoted to co-defensive coordinator this season, it was clear Sumrall can be a leader of men. He’ll now have his own team at Troy.

A new era of Troy Football begins now ...#OneTROY ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ewBfVtN7qa — Troy Trojans Football (@TroyTrojansFB) December 3, 2021

Troy athletic director Brett Jones had some pretty high praise for his new head coach.

“Jon Sumrall exceeded all the criteria we had when searching for a new leader for our football program,” Jones said. “He is a proven winner and a dynamic recruiter that will continue to build upon our championship legacy. In Jon, we have a leader who is energetic, intense and brings a level of passion that is unmatched. He fully understands our championship expectations and has a comprehensive plan to take Troy Football to the top of the Sun Belt Conference and the Group of Five. We are thrilled to welcome Jon, Ginny, Sam, Sadie, Stella and Selah back to Troy, and I know our community is excited to welcome them with open arms. I have no doubt Jon Sumrall is the right man to lead us into a new era of Troy Football.” - AL.com

We wish Sumrall and his family the best!

Tweet of the Day

This man is really faking a Southern accent pic.twitter.com/7zl4iiDymY — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2021

Who thought this was a good idea?

Headlines

UK has chance to paint own picture in NCAA Tournament again - Vaught’s Views

Action begins tonight in Lexington.

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown suspended 3 games for COVID-19 violation - ESPN

He’s joined by former Wildcat and current teammate Mike Edwards.

Calipari gives update: “We are so beat up and sick” - Kentucky Sports Radio

Good thing they don’t have a game this weekend.

Suns set franchise record with 18th straight win - ESPN

How much farther will Booker & his team go?

Cowboys take advantage of INT-prone Taysom Hill to defeat Saints - USA Today

Was this a good win for Dallas or a bad loss for New Orleans?

Grizzlies set NBA record after beating Thunder by 73 points - ESPN

This game was over in the first half.

What are Georgia and Alabama to each other? - Yahoo!

Rival, threat or obstacle?

2022 college football recruiting class rankings - ESPN

You’ll find Kentucky pretty high on this list.