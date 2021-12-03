UK commit Dane Key named Paul Hornung Award winner

Soon to be Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Dane Key has earned the highest honor any high school football player in the Commonwealth can win.

Key, a senior 4-star recruit from Lexington who attends Fredrick Douglas High School, was announced as the winner of the Paul Hornung Award, awarded annually to the best high school football player in Kentucky Thursday morning by the Louisville Quarterback Club.

It is the second straight year a Fredrick Douglas player and Wildcat commit has won the award as current UK freshman offensive lineman Jager Burton won the award in 2020. Current Wildcats Wan’Dale Robinson (2018) and Walker Wood (2019) have also won the award meaning the last four top high school players from Kentucky are all Wildcats.

Other Wildcats to win the prestigious honor include Tim Couch (1995), Patrick Towles (2011), Kash Daniel (2015) and Walker Wood (2016), among several others.

Key has made 48 catches for 804 yards and seven touchdowns this year and returned a kick for a score. He will play in the Class 5A state title game at Kroger Field this weekend when the Broncos take on South Warren (Bowling Green).

The four-star recruit committed to his hometown Wildcats on October 28 over a final list of Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina, and Western Kentucky.

