Where UK stands in the latest title and Wooden Award odds

The college basketball season is well underway, and is about to get ramped up even more as conference will soon play begin across the country.

Through this point in the season we have already seen some of the crazy moments that the sport always brings to the table, and some upsets to go along with it.

For the Kentucky Wildcats they are currently on a six-game winning streak after dropping the opening game against Duke, and have some quality opponents on the docket for the coming weeks.

With 2022 right around the corner, BetOnline.ag has decided it’s time to release some updated National Title odds for the 2021 College basketball season.

For the ‘Cats they are currently sitting at 22/1 odds to bring home the hardware in March, which has fallen from their opening night odds of 14/1.

Ahead of Kentucky in this order are Gonzaga (9/2), Duke (9/1), Purdue (9/1), Kansas (10/1), Villanova (16/1), Baylor (18/1), Texas (18/1), Texas (18/1), UCLA (18/1), and Ohio State (20/1).

With two of those opponents in the coming months, Kentucky still holds its own destiny to climb their way into being one of the top contenders come Selection Sunday.

Alongside the title odds, BetOnline.ag also has updated their odds for who will win player of the year (Wooden Award).

Sharing the odds as the favorite to win the title are Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Duke’s Paolo Banchero who both currently sit at 7/2 odds.

For Kentucky players only one player makes the cut as Oscar Tshiebwe comes in at 33/1.

If Oscar continues to play at his current level as the competition picks up, those odds may continue to grow as well.

The ‘Cats have a chance to make some noise here in the next few months. Best of luck everyone, and please bet responsibly.