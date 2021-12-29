Twitter reactions to Kentucky beating Missouri

The Kentucky Wildcats open conference play with a bang, routing the Missouri Tigers by 27, 83-56.

It was another dominant performance by Oscar Tshiebwe, despite this game trending towards being one of his poorer performances. Tshiebwe would finish with another 20-rebound performance and chipped an extra 13 points.

Keion Brooks also had himself a night, leading the Wildcats in scoring with 17 and adding eight rebounds of his own.

Missouri tried to make this one a game on a couple of occasions tonight. In the first half they soared ahead for an 18-17 lead. In the second half, they cut the Kentucky lead to eight before the Wildcats opened in back up en route to their 27-point blowout.

This is the third straight win, and third straight 25+ win for the Wildcats.

Kentucky is back home on Friday afternoon for a date with High Point and the return of Coach Tubby Smith, where he will finally have his name in Rupp’s Rafters.

Cats by 27 pic.twitter.com/wiTYgBXn1D — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 30, 2021

Not the best offensive game for Oscar Tshiebwe, who is 1-of-8 from the field. But he still has 9 points and 14 rebounds. On his way to another double-double. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) December 30, 2021

Oscar Tshiebwe has now recorded TEN double-doubles in just 12 career games at Kentucky. — Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) December 30, 2021

Oscar. Tshiebwe.



13 pts, 18 reb pic.twitter.com/cRolKwZxVR — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 30, 2021

This is probably Oscar’s worst game at UK and he still has 13 points and 18 Rebounds



Kid is just an absolute beast — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 30, 2021

Unreal. Oscar is a machine. 20 boards now. https://t.co/WwECx4654E — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) December 30, 2021

One thing I’d caution here is: Brooks, while inconsistent, has had a lot more big games than Toppin. On nights he’s really locked in and making shots, Brooks can be a real game-changer. I don’t think you can just shelve him and risk having him check out. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 29, 2021

There is no doubt that Kentucky goes through Sahvir Wheeler. He’s got the keys. @KentuckyRivals — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) December 30, 2021

Aggressive, bouncy Keion Brooks could make this team special if he figured out how to do it consistently. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) December 30, 2021

Sahvir Wheeler is so good at getting the ball by the defenders hip. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) December 30, 2021

Kentucky (10-2) has the SEC leader in rebounds (Tshiebwe at 15.8 per game), assists (Wheeler at 7.8 per game), field-goal percentage (Tshiebwe at 61.3%) and 3-point percentage (Grady at 47%).



Seems useful. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 30, 2021

Something about Ware is different this year and it's not just the hair. He's worked on his body, easy to tell. Stronger and more physical player. Still work to do there but you see the gains. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 30, 2021

Kentucky is now ranked 8th in KenPom. — Michael Beard (@AllMikedUp_) December 30, 2021

Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 15.8 points and 15.8 rebounds through 12 games. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) December 30, 2021

Kentucky imposing their will down the stretch here. This is a very impressive conference victory. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) December 30, 2021

Kentucky just 5 of 17 from 3 and 27 of 64 overall but still looking at another 25-point win tonight — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) December 30, 2021

FINAL: Kentucky defeats Missouri 83-56 to move to 10-2 on the year.



Keion Brooks Jr. leads the way with 17 points and nine rebounds, followed by TyTy Washington with 14 and six, Oscar Tshiebwe with 13 and 20 and Sahvir Wheeler with 11 points and nine assists. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) December 30, 2021

Last two games for @Oscartshiebwe34:



14 pts, 28 reb

13 pts, 20 reb pic.twitter.com/R5mzetKt8h — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 30, 2021

UK 83, Mizzou 56



Keion Brooks: 17 pts, 8 reb, 2 blk

TyTy Washington: 14 pts, 6 reb, 2 stls

Oscar Tshiebwe: 13 pts, 20 reb, 2 blk

Sahvir Wheeler: 11 pts, 9 ast, 2 stls

Kellan Grady: 8 pts

Davion Mintz: 7 pts

Lance Ware: 5 pts

Jacob Toppin: 4 pts

Daimion Collins: 2 pts, 4 reb — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) December 30, 2021

