Twitter reactions to Kentucky beating Missouri

Another day, another 20-rebound game from Big O.

By Ianteasley
@ianteasley
NCAA Basketball: Missouri at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats open conference play with a bang, routing the Missouri Tigers by 27, 83-56.

It was another dominant performance by Oscar Tshiebwe, despite this game trending towards being one of his poorer performances. Tshiebwe would finish with another 20-rebound performance and chipped an extra 13 points.

Keion Brooks also had himself a night, leading the Wildcats in scoring with 17 and adding eight rebounds of his own.

Missouri tried to make this one a game on a couple of occasions tonight. In the first half they soared ahead for an 18-17 lead. In the second half, they cut the Kentucky lead to eight before the Wildcats opened in back up en route to their 27-point blowout.

This is the third straight win, and third straight 25+ win for the Wildcats.

Kentucky is back home on Friday afternoon for a date with High Point and the return of Coach Tubby Smith, where he will finally have his name in Rupp’s Rafters.

