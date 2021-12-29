Iowa player doesn’t remember Kentucky’s last bowl appearance

The Kentucky Wildcats will play in their sixth-straight bowl game Saturday when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl.

Apparently, not everyone on Iowa’s roster is aware of Kentucky’s recent postseason streak.

As captured by Rivals’ Justin Rowland, Iowa safety Riley Moss says that the Wildcats will be fired up for this game since they’ve apparently not been in a bowl recently.

Iowa player says Kentucky hasn't been to a bowl game in a really long time so the Cats are probably super excited to play the Hawkeyes. pic.twitter.com/XaX0G2WPix — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 29, 2021

Look, Moss wasn’t trying by any stretch to offend UK, but that’s pretty bad to be in the middle of a game week and not realize your opponent has been in bowl games recently. You know Vince Marrow and Mark Stoops will have this on a bulletin board somewhere before Saturday’s kick-off at 1 pm ET on ABC.

Also...

Kentucky is about to play in its sixth straight bowl game.



Iowa didn’t play in a bowl game last season. https://t.co/2LXzpFGMvy — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) December 29, 2021

