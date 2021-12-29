Iowa will not announce starting QB ahead of Saturday’s Citrus Bowl

The Kentucky Wildcats are preparing for their upcoming Citrus Bowl matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes, but they will not know who the opposing quarterback is going to be.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz did not announce who will be the starter for the Hawkeyes as the game is just a couple of days away.

Spencer Petras has been Iowa’s starter this season but has only completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,669 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

During the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten Championship Game loss to the Michigan Wolverines, Petras was replaced by Alex Padilla who played in eight games and completed 49.1% of his passes for 636 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

While Ferentz wouldn’t announce who will be their starter, he did say that the coaches have made their decision.

“I think we have pretty much made our mind up on what we are going to do on Saturday.”

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White explained that Kentucky’s defensive scheme will not change regardless of who is quarterback, despite Padilla being considered a running QB.

“Padilla probably runs a little bit better. But I think decision-making...Petras, he understands where to go with the football and has been been really successful in the offense. So from that standpoint, it’s not a big difference for us,” White said Wednesday.

”In that regard in terms of how we scheme, it’s not going to be a different game plan. But you do have to be mindful of of who’s in and what that particular quarterback’s strengths are.”

Scott Dochterman of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Petras was taking first team reps during Iowa’s bowl prep, making it seem like Petras will be their guy on Saturday.

The Cats and the Hawkeyes are scheduled to kickoff in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Saturday at 1:00 pm ET and the game will air on ABC.

You can check out everything Liam Coen, Brad White, Will Levis, and Yusef Corker had to say before the Citrus Bowl below.

