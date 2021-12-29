Wildcats preview Citrus Bowl

We’re just days away from the Kentucky Wildcats’ final game of the 2021 season, as they’ll face the 15th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in Saturday’s Citrus Bowl.

Ahead of the game, several Kentucky coaches and players have met with the media this week to preview the big game.

Monday, head coach Mark Stoops, linebacker Deandre Square and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson spoke to the media.

On Tuesday, linebackers coach (and new Troy head coach) Jon Sumrall, defensive tackle Marquan McCall and offensive guard Kenneth Horsey talked with the media.

Then on Wednesday, it was offensive coordinator Liam Coen, defensive coordinator Brad White and safety Yusuf Corker speaking with media.

Here is a replay of what they all had to say via UK Athletics.

