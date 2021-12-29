Kentucky vs. Missouri game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Missouri Tigers tonight at 7 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it online on WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or by using a free trial of fuboTV.

While the past couple of weeks for the Cats have been a bit bumpy with opposing teams canceling due to COVID-19, the games this team has played have been very impressive outings.

Back-to-back blowouts of UNC and WKU have the players, media, and fans excited to open up conference play. There was a scare of this game getting canceled when Missouri’s coach Cuonzo Martin tested positive for COVID, but it looks like everything is good to go.

Missouri is sitting at 6-6, so they’re in desperate need of a big win, and whenever these two teams meet, it’s usually a good game. However, I think the Cats will continue their hot play and roll past the Tigers.

