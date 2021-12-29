 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kentucky vs. Missouri game thread and pregame reading

New, 57 comments

The Cats open up SEC play with the Missouri Tigers.

By TJ Barnett

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Mascot. Cheer. Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Missouri Tigers tonight at 7 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it online on WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or by using a free trial of fuboTV.

While the past couple of weeks for the Cats have been a bit bumpy with opposing teams canceling due to COVID-19, the games this team has played have been very impressive outings.

Back-to-back blowouts of UNC and WKU have the players, media, and fans excited to open up conference play. There was a scare of this game getting canceled when Missouri’s coach Cuonzo Martin tested positive for COVID, but it looks like everything is good to go.

Missouri is sitting at 6-6, so they’re in desperate need of a big win, and whenever these two teams meet, it’s usually a good game. However, I think the Cats will continue their hot play and roll past the Tigers.

Get hyped for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads:

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...