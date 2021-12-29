Josh Paschal missing practice ahead of Citrus Bowl

It’s finally game week, as the Kentucky Wildcats Football team is down in Orlando getting ready for a primetime matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the VRBO Citrus Bowl this Saturday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into this week has been the availability of defensive end Josh Paschal. According to Nick Roush of KSR, Paschal was out of Tuesday’s practice in the Sunshine state.

No sign of Josh Paschal at today’s Citrus Bowl practice. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) December 28, 2021

As many fans likely remember, Paschal exited the season finale against Louisville after being “dinged up” against the Cardinals.

The senior defensive-end has become a fan favorite and the heart and soul of this Kentucky defensive unit. His production back up those numbers as well, as he proved to one of the best defensive lineman in the SEC.

Paschal appeared in all 12 games this season for the ‘Cats, in which he totaled 52 tackles (15.5 TFL) and forced a fumble against Georgia as well.

If Paschal is out for this Saturday’s game it would be a big loss for this Kentucky team. Not only will it be hard to replace the pressure and athleticism that he brings to the line, but as mentioned before having a veteran presence who brings the juice each and every snap may be more difficult to replace.

Even if he isn't able to go this weekend, Josh Paschal will go down as the only three-time team captain in school history, as well as likely hearing his name called in the early rounds of the NFL Draft this coming April.

Stay tuned to A Sea of Blue as we get more info on Paschal’s availability as more info comes out throughout the week.