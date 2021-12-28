Olivier Sarr signed by the Oklahoma City Thunder

We are starting to see COVID-19 force a lot of NBA players to the sideline which is giving others their opportunity to make the NBA.

Former Kentucky Wildcats center Olivier Sarr is now getting his shot, as the Oklahoma City Thunder have signed Sarr to a 10-day hardship deal.

The Thunder say they have signed guard Rob Edwards, guard Scotty Hopson and center Olivier Sarr to 10-day hardship deals. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 28, 2021

Sarr has been with the Thunder’s G-league affiliate, the OKC Blue, where he has played in 14 games and is averaging 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 52.2%.

Sarr will now be the second former Wildcat on the Thunder as he joins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who is having an outstanding season averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and a steal.

The Thunder are currently 13th in the Western Conference standings with a 12-20 overall record. However, Gilgeous-Alexander was named Western Conference Player of the Week after leading the Thunder to a 3-1 record last week while averaging 27.5 points, 7 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks in the four games.

Sarr’s first opportunity to see the floor could come tonight as the Thunder are on the road to face the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 pm ET.