Isaiah Epps enters transfer portal

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Isaiah Epps is entering the transfer portal.

A redshirt junior, Epps has caught 11 passes for 171 yards and one score this season. He will not play in the Citrus Bowl due to injuries suffered in a car crash with fellow Kentucky receiver Josh Ali. Both players will likely miss the Citrus Bowl but are reportedly fine following the crash.

The 6-foot-2 native of Oklahoma will finish his Kentucky career with 31 catches for 365 yards and one touchdown. He was a 3-star signee in the Class of 2017, so he’ll be a sixth-year player at his next school.

Kentucky is now set to lose Epps, Ali and Wan’Dale Robinson from the receiving corps for next season.

