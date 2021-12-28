Tuesday Headlines: Battling COVID-19 Edition

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc throughout sports, the CDC has cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the virus from 10 to five days and shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

This could be a game-changer for sports leagues both collegiate and professional, as the original 10-day window effectively knocked out players, and sometimes entire teams, for nearly two whole weeks.

Now, it’s possible for a player to test positive for the virus and return to action within a week.

Obviously, the most important thing is the safety and health of everyone involved. Here’s to hoping these new guidelines prioritize that while giving various sports leagues a better chance to finish their respective seasons without interruption.

Tweet of the Day:

BACK-TO-BACK



For the second straight week, one of our guys were named @marchmadness Player of the Week @sahvir_ x @Oscartshiebwe34 pic.twitter.com/saFzj036G1 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 27, 2021

Your Headlines

Kentucky, Iowa preparing for Citrus Bowl as others are thwarted by COVID-19

As of Monday, three postseason bowls — the Hawaii Bowl, Military Bowl and Fenway Bowl — had been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks involving at least one of the involved teams. One SEC team — Texas A&M — last week pulled out of its postseason commitment due to it not having enough scholarship players available to play against Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl

CDC shortens recommended Covid-19 isolation and quarantine time

The CDC shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they’ve tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms — and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.

How much has Liam Coen improved the Kentucky offense? Iowa will tell us.

Kentucky went from 122nd in the FBS in passing (121.5 yards a game) in 2020 to 71st this season (225.1 yards a game). The Cats also went from 107th in scoring in 2020 (21.8 points a game) to 34th in 2021 (32.8 points) and from 115th in total offense (318 yards a game) to 41st (431.2).

This Week in Kentucky Basketball: Bring on the SEC

The Kentucky Basketball team begins their Southeastern Conference schedule on Wednesday by hosting Missouri. High Point comes on Friday.

Tshiebwe, Wheeler spearheading Kentucky’s offensive turnaround

Kentucky has already posted more games of 80+ points in 11 games this season (7) than they did in 25 games last season (6). Those numbers are thanks, in large part, to the influx of transfers Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia) and Sahvir Wheeler (Georgia).

2022 NFL Draft Big Board: PFF's Top 100 Prospects

The Kentucky Wildcats have two players make this big board. Dairn Kinnard is actually projected as an interior defensive lineman in the NFL.

Wildcats earn high marks from Pro Football Focus

At 5-3 in the SEC, UK also finished in sole possession of second place in the SEC East for the first time since the league split into divisions in 1992 and finished with a winning conference record for just the second time since 1977.

College Basketball: Latest AP Top 25 Poll released after Week 7

In their one game last week, Kentucky put on a show for their fans. Against Western Kentucky, forward Oscar Tshiebwe had a game for the ages — pulling down 28 rebounds for the Wildcats.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Latest PFF projection

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson goes No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Eric Eager's first 2022 NFL mock draft. Unfortunately, Darian Kinnard was not among the 32 players involved in this mock draft. Hopefully that changes by April.

Oscar Tshiebwe, TyTy Washington Jr. Win SEC Weekly Honors

Tshiebwe and Washington were integral pieces in Kentucky's 95-60 victory over Western Kentucky on Wednesday. Tshiebwe enjoyed a record-breaking day with 28 rebounds and 14 points, while Washington scored 20 points and reached the plateau for the third time this season.

Mike Leach vows to fight Texas Tech ‘forever’ over money owed from firing

“[I’ll fight] forever,” Leach said, according to USA TODAY. “Why not? I mean, what do I got to lose? I don’t have anything to lose. I mean, they cheated me out of $2.6 million, plus four years remaining on my contract.”

Memo -- Vaccinated NBA players, coaches can now test out of quarantine in six days

NBA players and coaches who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and asymptomatic can now test out of quarantine in six days, according to a memo sent to teams and obtained by ESPN.