College basketball rankings roundup for Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are starting to look like the team we all expected to see coming into the season after putting together back-to-back blowout wins over the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Now for the second straight week, the Cats are on the rise in both the AP Poll, coming in at No. 18, and the Coaches Poll, which has them ranked No. 17. Auburn is now the SEC’s highest ranked team at No. 11 in both polls. Undefeated Baylor remains the No. 1 team overall.
AP Poll Top 25
1) Baylor Bears
5) UCLA Bruins
7) USC Trojans
11) Auburn Tigers
12) Houston Cougars
13) Ohio State Buckeyes
15) Seton Hall Pirates
16) LSU Tigers
17) Texas Longhorns
18) Kentucky Wildcats
20) Colorado State Rams
21) Providence Friars
25) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Coaches Poll Top 25
- Baylor
- Duke
- Purdue
- Gonzaga
- UCLA
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Iowa State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Auburn
- Ohio State
- Seton Hall
- Houston
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Kentucky
- Texas
- Alabama
- Colorado State
- Providence
- Villanova
- Wisconsin
- Xavier
- Texas Tech
The Cats have also made a big jump in the NET rankings as they are now up to No. 23.
As for the KenPom, the Cats are also on the rise as they moved from No. 14 up to No. 11.
The NCAA.com Power 36 rankings continue to give the Cats the most respect as they have now moved up to No. 9.
The CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 didn’t have the Cats’ ranking change following their win over WKU as they are still at No. 22.
While Kentucky was still not included in ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams, they are now “in the waiting room” as it is looking like they are starting to hit their stride.
Where do you think the Cats should be ranked? Let us know in the comments section!
