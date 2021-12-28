College basketball rankings roundup for Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are starting to look like the team we all expected to see coming into the season after putting together back-to-back blowout wins over the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Now for the second straight week, the Cats are on the rise in both the AP Poll, coming in at No. 18, and the Coaches Poll, which has them ranked No. 17. Auburn is now the SEC’s highest ranked team at No. 11 in both polls. Undefeated Baylor remains the No. 1 team overall.

1) Baylor Bears

2) Duke Blue Devils

3) Purdue Boilermakers

4) Gonzaga Bulldogs

5) UCLA Bruins

6) Kansas Jayhawks

7) USC Trojans

8) Iowa State Cyclones

9) Arizona Wildcats

10) Michigan State Spartans

11) Auburn Tigers

12) Houston Cougars

13) Ohio State Buckeyes

14) Tennessee Volunteers

15) Seton Hall Pirates

16) LSU Tigers

17) Texas Longhorns

18) Kentucky Wildcats

19) Alabama Crimson Tide

20) Colorado State Rams

21) Providence Friars

22) Villanova Wildcats

23) Xavier Musketeers

24) Wisconsin Badgers

25) Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Cats have also made a big jump in the NET rankings as they are now up to No. 23.

As for the KenPom, the Cats are also on the rise as they moved from No. 14 up to No. 11.

The NCAA.com Power 36 rankings continue to give the Cats the most respect as they have now moved up to No. 9.

The CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 didn’t have the Cats’ ranking change following their win over WKU as they are still at No. 22.

While Kentucky was still not included in ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams, they are now “in the waiting room” as it is looking like they are starting to hit their stride.

