Missouri’s Cuonzo Martin announces positive test for COVID-19

For a third straight week, the Kentucky Wildcats will have a game impacted by COVID-19.

Ahead of Wednesday’s SEC opener at Rupp Arena, Missouri Tigers head coach Cuonzo Martin announced he has tested positive for COVID-19, so he likely won’t be coaching on the sideline against Kentucky.

For now, the game is still scheduled to go on, but you can’t help but be at least a tad concerned the game could be postponed since the head coach has tested positive for the virus, meaning others on the team could as well in the coming days.

Two weeks ago, Kentucky’s CBS Sports Classic matchup with Ohio State was postponed due to COVID issues within the Buckeyes’ program.

Then last week, Kentucky vs. Louisville was nixed due to COVID issues within the Cardinals’ program.

Here’s to hoping Wednesday’s game is still able to be played and both teams avoid any more COVID-related issues.

Encouraging everyone to stay safe during this holiday season. I’ve tested positive for Covid. Feeling well and thankful for our athletic training staff following protocol and keeping our team healthy. Our program is excited and ready to start conference play. — Cuonzo Martin (@CuonzoMartin) December 27, 2021

