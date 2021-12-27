Oscar Tshiebwe and TyTy Washington earn SEC honors

The Kentucky Wildcats have earned not one but two SEC honors this week.

Monday, it was announced that forward Oscar Tshiebwe was the Co-SEC Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson.

In addition, guard TyTy Washington is the SEC Freshman of the Week. It’s the first time two Wildcats have earned SEC honors in the same week since Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey did so on Jan. 13, 2020.

In Kentucky’s 95-60 win over Western Kentucky. Tshiebwe grabbed with 28 rebounds, a Rupp Arena record, to go with 14 points. It was tied for the sixth-most rebounds in UK history and the most in more than 45 years, when Mike Phillips grabbed 28 in an overtime game vs. Tennessee on Jan. 10, 1976. The 28 rebounds are the most for any UK player in a regulation game since Dan Issel had 29 vs. LSU on Feb. 22, 1969.

According to STATS, Tshiebwe’s 28 rebounds are the most in Division I since Kendall Gray of Delaware State grabbed 30 at Coppin State on March 5, 2015. Tshiebwe’s mark is also tied for the fourth-most rebounds in a Division I game since the 1996-97 season.

As for Washington he scored 20 points on 9/13 shooting to go with six assists. He’s quietly averaging 5.0 assists vs. 1.8 turnovers per game over his last four contests.

