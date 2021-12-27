Monday Headlines: Final Game Week Edition

What a year it’s been for the Kentucky Wildcats football team.

After a historical 6-0 start to the season, the Wildcats dropped three straight games before winning their final three outings en route to a 9-3 regular season record. Bowl eligible for the sixth year, No. 22 Kentucky is making their return to the VRBO Citrus Bowl and will face the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Both teams had their own share of both highs and lows, but ended the year inside the Associated Press Top-25. Kentucky is currently a three-point favorite over Iowa with ESPN’s Football Power Index giving the Wildcats a 52.8% chance of victory over the Hawkeyes.

The last time Kentucky appeared in the Citrus Bowl, they kicked off the New Year with a triumphant win over Penn State. It was Kentucky’s most successful (10-3) season under current head coach Mark Stoops with this year being a close second.

Kentucky left for Orlando on Sunday and will practice this week before kicking off the Citrus Bowl on Saturday. Their matchup with Iowa is set for 1 pm ET with television coverage airing on ABC.

