Kentucky vs. Missouri preview, viewing info and predictions

SEC play is here.

Wednesday, the Kentucky Wildcats begin their slate of conference games that, outside of a matchup with High Point and the Big 12/SEC clash at Kansas, will take the team into March for the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

The Cats’ first conference foe will be the Missouri Tigers, who will make the trip east on I64 to Rupp Arena.

Missouri is just 6-6 this season, with their only victory over a Power Five 5 being an 83-75 win over Utah. They’ve suffered upset losses to Kansas City, Wichita State and Liberty while also taking expected losses to Kansas, Illinois and Florida State.

The Tigers’ leading scorer is junior forward Kobe Brown, who is averaging 14.8 points and 8.9 rebounds a game. That includes 27 points in a win over Utah, 24 in an overtime win over SMU, and 20 in a loss to Kansas City.

turnin' up the heat pic.twitter.com/A5yISwYHtr — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 18, 2021

Missouri’s only other double-digit scorer is junior guard Amari Davis at 10.4 per outing.

Last season, Missouri defeated Kentucky 75-70 in Columbia during a miserable season for the Cats. However, the Tigers’ top players that day — Dru Smith, Xavier Pinson, Jeremiah Tillman and Mark Smith — have all moved on.

The Tigers are one of the worst shooting teams in college basketball. They currently rank 316th in effective field-goal percentage and 355th in three-point shooting.

But we all know about the magic Rupp Arena brings opposing shooters, so the ones to watch for will be Davis (25% on 32 attempts), junior guard DaJuan Gordon (26.3% on 38 attempts), and junior guard Jarron Coleman (27.% on 44 attempts). Bank on one of these guys having their best shooting performance of the season.

Kentucky enters play riding a two-game winning streak. Both wins saw the Cats dominate their competition, as they earned a 98-69 win in Las Vegas over North Carolina and crushed Western Kentucky 95-60 at Rupp Arena, a replacement game after COVID-19 issues at Louisville.

Forward Oscar Tshiebwe has been a huge reason for Kentucky’s 9-2 start to the season, earning them a No. 18 ranking in Monday’s AP polls, as he’s averaging 16.1 points and 15.5 rebounds per game. He grabbed 28 rebounds in the Cats’ win over the Hilltoppers last Wednesday.

Break a Rupp Arena record ➡️ celebration shower



@Oscartshiebwe34 pic.twitter.com/eNiFThKgZD — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 23, 2021

The Tigers have never won a game at Rupp Arena, as the Wildcats lead the all-time series 13-2 with both losses coming at Mizzou.

Start Time: 7 pm ET

Date: Wednesday, December 29th

TV Channel: SEC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or you can utilize a free trial of fuboTV.

Radio: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt will be on the call on the UK Sports Network.

Replay: WatchESPN and SEC Network (check local listings).

Odds: ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Kentucky a 97.1% chance to win, whereas KenPom gives them a 95% of victory. Check back at DraftKings on Tuesday afternoon for official odds.

Predictions: Barttorvik projects an 80-59 win for Kentucky. KenPom has the Cats winning 79-60.