Can the Cats win their second Citrus Bowl title in four years?

Kentucky vs. Iowa in the Citrus Bowl: Everything to know

After a month-long wait, it’s finally game week, as the No. 25 Kentucky Wildcats will travel to Orlando to take on the Big Ten West champion and No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day. Kick off is set for 1 pm ET on ABC.

The trip to Orlando will mark Kentucky’s second Citrus Bowl appearance in the last four years, as they took on Penn State on New Year’s Day of 2019, where they came away with a 27-24 victory to cap off a 10-win season.

They’ll be looking to accomplish the same exact feat as they enter this year’s Citrus Bowl as they again enter play 9-3 and off a dominant win over Louisville in their regular season finale.

This year’s foe is one UK coach Mark Stoops knows as well as anyone, as he’ll take on alma mater Iowa for the first time as a head coach.

Iowa put together a 10-2 regular season earning a trip to the Big Ten Title game, where they were defeated 42-3 by College Football Playoff-bound Michigan.

The meeting will be the first in history between the Hawkeyes and Wildcats.

Among the key players set to miss this game include Kentucky receiver Josh Ali (injury), Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (opt-out), and Kentucky receiver Isaiah Epps (injury).

As for game odds, Kentucky has been favored by 2-3 points in most sportsbooks.

And as always, Go Cats!