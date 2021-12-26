Kentucky women’s basketball game vs. Auburn postponed

The Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team has another game being called off because of COVID-19.

Due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Auburn women’s basketball program, Thursday’s UK at Auburn game has been postponed, consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.

UK has announced it is actively seeking a replacement game for this week, and information will be released when details become available.

This is now the second time a UK game has been nixed this season due to the virus. The first came earlier this month when a December 17th game vs. Morgan State was postponed and has yet to be rescheduled.

The Wildcats are currently 7-3 overall and coming off a 67-44 home win over South Carolina Upstate. The next game on UK’s schedule is January 3rd at home vs. Mississippi State. It tips off at 7 pm ET on the SEC Network.