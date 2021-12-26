WOW: A New Year is Here

Ah… the floor is littered with wrapping paper, the tinsel is a bit droopy, there are boxes and bows scattered about the room, and the warm glow of twinkle lights gently remind us that Christmas has come and gone and there is a New Year on the way.

As we take a moment and catch our breath between one year and the next, we also should remember that the University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball team has a record of 9 wins and 2 losses. The SEC season begins in just a few days, and we remember just how amazing this season has been thus far.

The word to describe the first 11 games is WOW.

The WOW factor has been in place during each of the victories.

The WOW factor has been lacking in the defeats.

What is the WOW factor of the early season for the Wildcats?

Simple, you already know it. It is the strength that the team has displayed as they have owned the middle of the court.

W…Wheeler

O…Oscar

W…Washington

The transfer and freshman guards for this team have keyed the victories and kept the ball moving in each of the wins. The transfer in the middle has become a force to be reckoned with and nearly unstoppable as a rebounding machine.

As each game has progressed, the effectiveness of the WOW factor has been essential in pacing the Cats in their push the ball, new look offensive style.

Has it always been pretty? Of course not, this is the early part of the year. And now, over the last few games as the team has really started to come together, players are learning their roles, finding their spaces, and getting the looks they need. The emergence of Kellan Grady may well be the final piece of the puzzle that makes it possible for this team to do some very special things in the weeks ahead.

So as an old year ends and a new one begins – it begins with a great deal of hope.

And hopefully the Big Blue Nation will get to say “WOW” over and over again.