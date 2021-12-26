Sunday Headlines: NBA All-Star Voting Begins

Good morning.

Fan voting has opened for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. That means you can now help former Kentucky Wildcats like Julius Randle (and little Kyden), Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and others earn this prestigious (and potentially lucrative) honor.

NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot is NOW OPEN



Swipe through for EVERYTHING you need to know! #NBAAllStarhttps://t.co/rYdUY3Jybg — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) December 25, 2021

NBA All-Star Voting Is Here!

NBA All-Star Voting 2021 has begun and will conclude on Saturday night, Jan. 22 at midnight ET, giving fans the opportunity to vote for the NBA All-Star Game starters via the NBA App, NBA.com and Twitter.

Christmas Eve '83: Kentucky at Illinois

Let's rewind to Christmas Eve in 1983 when Kentucky Basketball played Illinois during a blizzard in Champaign. That team went on to reach the Final Four after defeating Illinois again, 54-51, in the Elite Eight of the 1984 NCAA Tournament.

College basketball is like Christmas — it brings families together

Examples of fathers coaching sons are plentiful and “that’s a great thing.”

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Catching up on the 2023 recruits with UK offers

Versatile wing Matas Buzelis became the latest recipient of a Kentucky scholarship offer earlier this week, picking up the honor during his official visit to Lexington.

KSR Film Breakdown: What do you need to know about Shaedon Sharpe?

Shaedon Sharpe is set to arrive on campus in the coming days, joining the program as a mid-year enrollee for the current season.

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz breaks down Kentucky, lauds Mark Stoops and Wildcats' offensive line play

"They're a good football team in a tough conference, 9-3 record," Ferentz said. "Certainly that speaks well. And tremendous amount of respect for Mark Stoops and his entire staff. I think what they've done at Kentucky speaks volumes."

Kentucky basketball climbs to No. 4 seed in latest bracketology

Kentucky missed out on March Madness last year, and the tournament was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic. So the Wildcats are trying to reach their first NCAA Tournament since 2019, when they went all the way to the Elite Eight.

Kentucky offers California commit and several underclassmen

Kentucky holds two commitments beyond the 2022 recruiting class. Frankfort (Ky.) Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman and Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass safety Ty Bryant have already pledged to the Wildcats as part of the 2023 recruiting class.

Five-star wing Justin Edwards updates his recruitment

On Kentucky: “It was a good visit. I liked the fan atmosphere and them being a basketball state. I was watching their practice and they were breaking down plays that help them and don't help them be successful. Coach Chin [Coleman] and Orlando Antigua are recruiting me over there.”

Kentucky vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl NCAA Football Odds, Plays and Insights

In the Cats' 12 games this season, they have eight wins against the spread. They are 4-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

NFL players, teams celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Saturday. Here's our roundup of some of the best social media posts celebrating Christmas Day.

John Lynch's supposedly inadvertent "like" of tweet disparaging Jimmy Garoppolo makes waves

The tweet in question said “leave Jimmy in Nashville,” with a photo of a man looking into a plane from the other side of a window. Ouch.

Recap: Green Bay Packers 24, Cleveland Browns 22

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 24-22 victory over quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day.

Becky Hammon a candidate for New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces Jobs

Hammon spent eight seasons with each franchise as a player — when the Aces were the San Antonio Stars/Silver Stars, so the connections are there.