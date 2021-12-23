Thursday Headlines: Will Oscar Tshiebwe Break Another Rebounding Record?

Will Oscar Tshiebwe break another Kentucky Wildcats rebounding record?

Well, it’s certainly a possibility.

Tshiebwe had a monster night on the boards last night, pulling down 28 rebounds in 35 minutes on the floor. In the process, he broke the Rupp Arena record for rebounds in a game, and had one of the best rebounding games in college basketball in the last decade.

But Tshiebwe believes he can do more.

Oscar says he thinks he can break Kentucky’s record of 34 rebounds in a game (set by Bob Burrow in the 50s) IF Calipari leaves him in. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) December 23, 2021

Before last night, that seemed like a very far-fetched idea. The 50s were a totally different game, and 34 rebounds in a game in modern basketball is essentially unheard of.

But Oscar made gathering 28 last night look almost easy, and one can't help but wonder if a game went into overtime or double-overtime, could he reach 35 rebounds in a game and break that record?

I wouldn’t say it’s the most likely scenario, but it seems a lot more within reach after watching Oscar dominate the glass last night. Whether he reaches that record or not, Oscar has shown he’s the best rebounder in the country.

Tweet of the Day

100th career double-figure scoring game for @KellanGrady31



23 pts, 6 threes pic.twitter.com/jPg3B99k9h — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 23, 2021

Can’t forget Grady’s performance from last night.

