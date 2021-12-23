5 risers and no fallers from Wildcats cruising by Western Kentucky

For the second game in a row, the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team cruised past their opponent, as they beat Western Kentucky 95-60.

The first half showed UK fans that the team's play in the North Carolina game wasn't a fluke. After coming out focused on both ends, the ‘Cats built up a decent lead before the cold stretch hit giving the Hilltoppers some life.

After cutting the lead early in the second half to four-points, Kentucky turned the heat back on and steamrolled the Hilltoppers.

It is fair to say now, what a tale of two worlds this team has been over the last several weeks.

After a slugfest against Notre Dame, Kentucky regrouped and has come out the last several games and has not looked back.

With that in mind, let’s check out some risers from this game:

Oscar Tshiebwe

Is it even possible for this guy to rise any higher?

I guess it was as Oscar put on a show, despite a tough matchup against Jamarion Sharp of WKU.

He finished the game with 14 points and 28 rebounds.

Tshiebwe has forced his name into the conversation for the best center in all of college basketball. With that, unfortunately it is time for all of Big Blue Nation to acknowledge that this will be the lone season we see Oscar at Kentucky. Let’s sit back and enjoy the ride as he is very well playing himself into a first-round draft pick at this rate.

Kellan Grady

The Davidson transfer has finally found his footing. After passing up shot opportunities through his first month with the team, Grady has finally established the confidence that everyone else had in him. It paid off well again, as the graduate transfer guard was cooking.

He finished the night with 23 points on 7-10 shooting (6-9 from three) while also adding three rebounds, and an assist.

If this is the player UK will be getting each and every night, then the ceiling for this team just went up a level. Grady provides a consistent three-point threat that all great teams have, while also not forcing his shot. Should be fun to see how he grows come conference play.

TyTy Washington

The star freshman guard has taken another step, as he showed his complete repertoire in this win.

He finished with 20 points on 9-13 shooting (2-5 from three), while also adding six assists, and two rebounds.

Washington is a projected top-10 pick for a reason, and this game showed why. Whether it be good on-ball defending or picking apart the offense, it is obvious the freshman is thriving in his role with this team. And hey he is having a little fun as well.

New-look offense

John Calipari spoke about a new revamped offense all offseason. Although he took some things from the dribble-drive style of play you see all across the NBA, he never really fully bought into the new style. Until these last two games.

Offensively this team has put it together. Spacing is much better, while the ball is constantly moving, which gives an athletic team, like this one, an unfair advantage. If the shot keep falling from the perimeter, it will force teams to pick their poison each night out when it comes to where you guard this team.

Defense

The two losses this year, have also been the two games the teamed struggled defensively. It appears they have completely bought in to Coach Cal’s strategy for that end of the floor, after getting embarrassed several times against Notre Dame.

If this trend continues, watch out SEC.

Kentucky will be back in action a week from this one, as they open up conference play with the Missouri Tigers coming to Rupp Arena.

Go Cats!