Marquan McCall to play in Shrine Bowl

The Kentucky Wildcats football team has several players that will be making NFL Draft decisions in the coming weeks.

With the VRBO Citrus Bowl just over a week away, it shouldn’t be too long before we start to get confirmations on players returning and leaving for the draft.

We already have some movement, as Will Levis announced his return to Lexington earlier this week. Now it appears another player has made a decision on the next step in his football career.

Marquan McCall took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to announce that he has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

With this news it all but confirms that McCall will be headed to the NFL next season. He will also be joined by Luke Fortner, in Las Vegas for the all-star game.

McCall stepped into a starting role this season after backing up Quinton Bohanna for the last three seasons. Although an injury caused him to miss some time this season, McCall still proved to be one of the best nose guards in the SEC.

With his departure, the position is still in great shape. During McCall’s games missed due to injury, Josaih Hayes and Justin Rogers split minutes at the position. With some good SEC experience now under their belt, one of/if not both players should be prepared to take a big step forward in the 2022 season to fill the hole left by Bully.

Once you add in incoming freshman Deone Walker and Quentel Jones, the outlook of the nose-guard position seems to be in great shape for the seasons to come.