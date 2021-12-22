John Calipari says Kentucky will find replacement opponents if future games are cancelled

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up their second blowout win in a row on Wednesday night as they defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 95-60.

As you all know, that matchup was originally scheduled to be against the Louisville Cardinals but due to COVID-19 issues within the Cardinals’ program, they could no longer play the game.

After the game, Calipari was asked about games being cancelled and finding new opponents.

Calipari said that Kentucky is going to be finding replacement opponents, even if it means playing a road game.

“If we have games cancelled, I am finding a game,” stated Calipari. “If we have to go on the road, we do it.”

Wednesday was the second game in a row that the Cats had to play someone other than the original scheduled opponent, and I would be shocked if this is the last time it happens this season.

Thankfully, Calipari and the team are doing everything they can to prevent themselves from having to be put on pause due to their own COVID-19 issues as Calipari announced on Tuesday that the entire team has received their booster shots.

“Just knowing that it’s about being a great teammate. Many of them didn’t want to do it, but they did it for each other. And for their families back home.”

The Cats will be in action again on Wednesday, December 29th when they start SEC play against the Missouri Tigers. That game will ripoff from Rupp Arena at 7:00 pm ET and will air on the SEC Network.