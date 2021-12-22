Rick Stansbury says Kentucky was “the best team in America today” vs. Hilltoppers

Are the Kentucky Wildcats beginning to hit their stride?

After that painful loss at Notre Dame, the Wildcats have looked like world-beaters during their 98-69 win over North Carolina and 95-60 victory over Western Kentucky.

Tonight was simply pure domination by the Cats, highlighted by Oscar Tshiebwe pulling down more rebounds by himself (28) than the Hilltoppers’ entire team (27). And that’s witch WKU having a very promising 7-foot-5 big man in Jamarion Sharp.

Kentucky’s offense was scorching hot and ridiculously efficient once again, including 27 assists on 38 made shots and 9/20 three-point shooting. Kellan Grady has his best game as a Wildcat with 23 points on 7/10 shooting (6/9 from deep).

Jacob Toppin came off the bench to have arguably his best game as a Cat with 12 points on 5/9 shooting, six assists and three boards, while TyTy Washington had a quiet 20 points on 9/13 shooting with six dimes.

Perhaps no one was more impressed with Kentucky than WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, who said these Wildcats would have beaten anyone in America on this day.

Rick Stansbury on Kentucky: “When they play like that, they were the best team in America today.”



"Nobody would've beat them today." — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) December 23, 2021

The crazy part is the Hilltoppers actually made a run that cut the Cats’ lead to 37-33 early in the second half before they finished the game on a 58-27 run.

Thanks to this two-game stretch, Kentucky has climbed to No. 10 overall in KenPom efficiency, highlighted by the No. 9 offense in America.

Kentucky scored 127pts per 100 tonight while turning it over on 21% of their possessions and allowed 80 per 100 while forcing turnovers on 16% of possessions. Just a stunningly good performance. — Hoops Insight (@HoopsInsight) December 23, 2021

