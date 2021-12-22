 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Western Kentucky

The Cats dominate their second straight opponent.

By Adam Haste
TyTy Washington Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

After scheduling changes for the second straight game, the Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena for a matchup with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

This game also to help benefit the tornado relief for those in Western Kentucky that have been affected by the devastating tornados.

The game got off to a good start for the Cats as they picked up right where they left off against UNC shooting the ball at a high rate and leading WKU 11-5 with just under 15 minutes left in the half.

At the under 8 media timeout, the Cats had built a 29-17 lead, and that grew to 35-21 by the under 4 timeout.

However, the Hilltoppers were able to climb their way back into this one as they forced Calipari to take a timeout with the lead shrinking to 35-26.

Neither team finished the half strong, following that timeout, but it was Kentucky that went into the break with the 37-28 lead.

The second half got off to a great start as Kellan Grady drilled two threes and hit a floater to help the Cats extend the lead to 49-33.

The Cats only continued to build a lead in the second half as it swelled to 62-42 at the under 12 media timeout.

A layup by Keion Brooks just before the under 8 timeout pushed the lead to 73-47 and the Cats were not looking back.

The rest of the way was just more of the Cats taking care of business as they rolled to a 95-60 victory.

