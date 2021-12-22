Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Western Kentucky

After scheduling changes for the second straight game, the Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena for a matchup with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

This game also to help benefit the tornado relief for those in Western Kentucky that have been affected by the devastating tornados.

The game got off to a good start for the Cats as they picked up right where they left off against UNC shooting the ball at a high rate and leading WKU 11-5 with just under 15 minutes left in the half.

At the under 8 media timeout, the Cats had built a 29-17 lead, and that grew to 35-21 by the under 4 timeout.

However, the Hilltoppers were able to climb their way back into this one as they forced Calipari to take a timeout with the lead shrinking to 35-26.

Neither team finished the half strong, following that timeout, but it was Kentucky that went into the break with the 37-28 lead.

The second half got off to a great start as Kellan Grady drilled two threes and hit a floater to help the Cats extend the lead to 49-33.

The Cats only continued to build a lead in the second half as it swelled to 62-42 at the under 12 media timeout.

A layup by Keion Brooks just before the under 8 timeout pushed the lead to 73-47 and the Cats were not looking back.

The rest of the way was just more of the Cats taking care of business as they rolled to a 95-60 victory.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

A moment of silence in memory of those lost during the tornadoes. Followed by My Old Kentucky Home. pic.twitter.com/vrPASf7Fe1 — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) December 22, 2021

“Kentucky was supposed to be playing Louisville, but they end up getting the better team in Western Kentucky” — All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) December 22, 2021

It’s weird seeing someone grab rebounds over Oscar Tshiebwe. — Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) December 22, 2021

Zone offense effective early on. #BBN — Vinny Hardy (@VinnyHardy) December 22, 2021

It is announced that $4,622,057 has been raised for tornado relief via Kentucky United effort. — Jerry Tipton (@JerryTipton) December 22, 2021

Really excellent post defense there by Tshiebwe. Just locked up his dude, denied every post-up move and then swiped the ball. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 22, 2021

I feel like Calipari probably constantly talks to Bryce Hopkins about not ever doing exactly what he did three times there in about 30 seconds. Has to be frustrating for all involved. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) December 22, 2021

You could convince me that Mintz, Washington, Grady, Toppin, Tshiebwe lineup is Kentucky's best. Certainly on the offensive end. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 22, 2021

Shaedon Sharpe could be a big add if Mintz continues to struggle. https://t.co/JNSkBnIoFz — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) December 22, 2021

Kellan Grady currently pic.twitter.com/PEYnxnrl3Q — Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) December 23, 2021

Grady is BALLING — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) December 23, 2021

Grady right now pic.twitter.com/iN8PoASQTo — KY Clips (@KY__Clips) December 23, 2021

Jacob Toppin needs more minutes as the season goes along. I love what he adds. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) December 23, 2021

Jacob Toppin has 6 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 seal in 16 minutes off the bench. He has two nasty dunks and an absurd 360 layup. Not hard to envision him as the starting 4 in the near future. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 23, 2021

I had Kellan Grady and Jacob Toppin this summer as my two players who I thought could impact this team the most, and in ways that no one else could. They’re both showcasing every bit of that tonight. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) December 23, 2021

Kings of the bluegrass!!! — skyy clark (@skyyclark) December 22, 2021

Still pissed Louisville got out of an ass whooping — All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) December 23, 2021

Jacob Toppin is legit ballin' tonight. — Hayden Hooper (@haydenhooper01) December 23, 2021

If this is the style of basketball we are going to play for the rest of the year, sign me up. Really fun to watch, especially offensively — Big Blue Nation (@BigB1ue9ation) December 23, 2021

If we're doing this to the 2nd best team in Kentucky, imagine the beatdown UofL would have received. — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) December 23, 2021

Bob Huggins said a guy with 22 rebounds tonight didn’t work hard... — dal (@dalsweatshirt) December 23, 2021

So many rebounds for @Oscartshiebwe34 that the cards can’t fit a picture frame: pic.twitter.com/7AavgFuOPc — Chandler Wilcox (@ChanManSports) December 23, 2021

20+ Rebound Games This Season



Oscar Tshiebwe: 3

Rest of D1: 7 — Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) December 23, 2021

I know we are all swooning over Oscar (as usual). But Kellan Grady BALLED. So did TyTy. This was a really good overall performance. — Brian Eldridge Sr. aka Titanium Gray (@BriEldridge) December 23, 2021

Yo @shaq Oscar Tshiebwe just broke your Rupp Arena rebounding record — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) December 23, 2021

Final | UK 95, WKU 60



Kellan Grady: 23 pts

TyTy Washington: 20 pts, 6 ast

Oscar Tshiebwe: 14 pts, 28 reb, 3 stls

Jacob Toppin: 12 pts, 6 ast

Sahvir Wheeler: 6 pts, 8 ast

Davion Mintz: 5 pts, 3 ast

Keion Brooks: 5 pts

Daimion Collins: 4 pts, 2 blk

Bryce Hopkins: 2 pts, 3 reb — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) December 23, 2021

Louisville fans watching this game knowing what would have happened… pic.twitter.com/pFwkOmIk3U — Jon Ras (@jrasmussbbn) December 23, 2021

Kentucky is beating Western Kentucky by 33



Western Kentucky beat Louisville by 10



So basically Kentucky is beating Louisville by 43



’s down #BBN — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) December 23, 2021

Kellan Grady continues to prove that he's Kentucky's X-Factor. Turning into a prolific shot maker. And Oscar Tshiebwe? Putting up video game like numbers. 14 and 28 rebounds. Ridiculous! — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 23, 2021

Oscar finishes with 28 Rebounds



Most in a game by a UK Player in my LIFETIME



I love UK history. We literally may never see that again



Appreciate it. He is special — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 23, 2021

My favorite Oscar Tshiebwe stat from tonight: There have been three 10-point, 20-rebound games by a Kentucky player in the last 25 seasons.



Tshiebwe has them all. (via @ESPNStatsInfo)



He's played 11 total games for the Wildcats!



14 points and 28 boards tonight. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 23, 2021

Cats by 35 pic.twitter.com/IQ95apC6Hj — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 23, 2021

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis and other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!