Top-5 recruit Matas Buzelis offered by Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are currently hosting one of the top players in the Class of 2023, and he just got a scholarship offer.

Matas Buzelis, who’s taking an official visit to Lexington, just scored an offer from John Calipari and the Kentucky men’s basketball program. Buzelis posted the news on Instagram.

Currently ranked as the No. 4 overall player in 2023 at 247 Sports, Buzelis is Lithuanian recruit who plays for Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. Though he stands at 6-foot-10, the 175-pound prospect is projected to play small forward at the college level.

Duke has been viewed as the perceived favorite, though that’s not stopping Calipari and Kentucky from getting in the mix. Buzelis has additional offers from UCLA, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Florida State and Arizona among others.

One area Kentucky does have a possible advantage in is that Buzelis plays AAU ball for Mac Irvin Fire, who was previously coached by current Kentucky assistant Chin Coleman.

Go here for a brief scouting report from 247 Sports’ Jerry Meyer, who has Buzelis projected as a top 10 NBA Draft pick.

