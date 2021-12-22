Bleav in Kentucky talks busy times for UK basketball

The holidays are here, and a new episode of Bleav in Kentucky just came out.

This week, Vinny Hardy discussed what’s been a busy week for the Kentucky men’s basketball team, including:

The Ohio State cancellation and subsequent feel-good win over North Carolina.

Sahvir Wheeler bouncing back from his struggles at Notre Dame.

The Louisville cancellation leading to Western Kentucky coming to Rupp Arena instead.

The Kentucky football leaders using an autograph session to raise money for tornado relief.

And more!

