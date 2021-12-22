 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bleav in Kentucky talks busy times for UK basketball

Two game cancellations, a season-shifting win over North Carolina, and a home game vs. WKU to benefit tornado relief.

By Jason Marcum
Bleav in Kentucky

The holidays are here, and a new episode of Bleav in Kentucky just came out.

This week, Vinny Hardy discussed what’s been a busy week for the Kentucky men’s basketball team, including:

  • The Ohio State cancellation and subsequent feel-good win over North Carolina.
  • Sahvir Wheeler bouncing back from his struggles at Notre Dame.
  • The Louisville cancellation leading to Western Kentucky coming to Rupp Arena instead.
  • The Kentucky football leaders using an autograph session to raise money for tornado relief.
  • And more!

As always, be sure to listen in below, then subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, Art19, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

