Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 6 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live on WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or a free trial of fuboTV.

From the devastating tornadoes in Western Kentucky to having back-to-back games against Ohio State and Louisville getting canceled, it’s been a tumultuous past couple of weeks for the Wildcats.

Luckily, this game was able to get replaced with Western Kentucky, and the Kentucky basketball program announced that they’re working on a charitable component to the game for the people affected by tornadoes, which is amazing.

This game will be a big test for the Cats, as WKU just beat Louisville last week. But if they play anything like they did against UNC, they should be just fine.

Check out some of these pregame reads before the action starts.

Also, if you’re looking for ways to help out, check out the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Go Cats!